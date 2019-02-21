HEFFERNAN Mary Anne T. On February 21, 2018, my beloved wife Mary Anne Heffernan embarked on a new phase of her Eternal Journey. A phase which I cannot join while in this world. Though we're apart, physically, she is always with me. On some sacred day, in a future, yet unknown to us, we will actually reunite, look in each other's eyes, take each other's hand and continue our wondrous journey; consciously together in a love that is more than love for eternity. Bill
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019