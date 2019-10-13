Apple, Mary COLONIE Mary Apple, 79 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Eddy Village Green with her devoted daughter at her bedside. Mary was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Scaringe. She was a secretary at the New York State Assembly for many years. Mary enjoyed spending her free time relaxing at her camp on Sacandaga Lake and playing cards with cousins. She cherished hosting Sunday dinners with her family. Mary was an instrumental part of her grandchildren's lives and helped shape them into outstanding young adults. She is the beloved mother of Diane (Bill) Hennings. Mary is the devoted grandmother of Rachel and Bill Hennings. She is the sister of Joseph (Chris) Scaringe. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , NENY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit CannonFuneral.com
