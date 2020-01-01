Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Midge" Bandoff. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Colonie , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumite Road Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bandoff, Mary "Midge" ALBANY Mary "Midge" Bandoff, 85 of Albany, entered into eternal life with her family by her side on December 30, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was the treasured aunt of Diane Riley, John (Susan) Kwiatkowski, and Lisa Marlow; the devoted great- aunt of Matthew (Elizabeth) Riley and Anna Riley and special great-great-aunt of Cameron Garufi and Caliana Riley who brought her great joy. Midge graduated from Albany High School and worked for New York Telephone Company for 42 years where she made dear life long friends. She volunteered at the Polish American Club for many years and loved to polka! She was also an avid reader who also enjoyed traveling, dancing, game shows and collecting recipes and cookbooks though she rarely cooked! She will be most remembered as a person who practiced a life of deep faith which sustained her especially as the disease progressed. She had a witty sense of humor and genuinely cared deeply and saw the good in everyone she met. Although her immediate family was small, she had a huge circle of loyal friends as exemplified by her often saying she was a bridesmaid 12 times, but never a bride! She also was godmother to 12 children. She was known as the "candy lady" in her neighborhood! Her family would like to acknowledge the Tymocko family who adopted her as family; their many years of love and caring is immeasurable and so appreciated. Midge was predeceased by her soul sister, Ruth Tymocko. The family would also like to thank Denise D'Angelico for helping Midge throughout the years, Dot Chamberlin for the daily phone calls, as well as the staff at Teresian House who cared for her the past 10 years and supported Midge and her family this last week. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Road, Loudonville on Saturday, January 4, at 10 a.m. Entombment in Graceland Cemetery will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life with family at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie on Friday, January 3, between 4 and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for family visit







