Guest Book View Sign Service Information McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 (518)-273-0042 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Real, Mary Barone GREEN ISLAND Mary Barone Real, 95, died peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center in Troy. She was the devoted wife of the late Francis L. Real, former Mayor of Green Island, who died in 2008. Born in Watervliet, daughter of the late Frank and Maria Melone Barone, she had resided in Green Island since 1949. Mary had been employed as a secretary by the former Colonie Fiber in Maplewood for 20 years, retiring in 1980. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island and a member of its Altar-Rosary Society. Mary had also served as a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were growing up and was a member of the former Catholic Daughters in Green Island. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen Real of Troy, Karolyn Symanski of Loudonville and Denise (Mark) Yannetti of Arizona; loving grandmother of Randy F. Symanski, Lauren (Zak) Kahler and Kristin Yannetti; cherished great-grandmother of James and Ryan Kahler; dear sister of the late Anne LaRow, Nicholas, Ralph, Patrick, Joseph and John Barone. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Heritage House for their professional and compassionate care given to Mary while she was in their care. Funeral services will be held in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Monday at 12 p.m. Entombment will be with her husband in the mausoleum of St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Mary to the Eddy Heritage House Special Activities Fund, 2920 Tibbits Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 (attn.: Activities Director). Please visit







Real, Mary Barone GREEN ISLAND Mary Barone Real, 95, died peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center in Troy. She was the devoted wife of the late Francis L. Real, former Mayor of Green Island, who died in 2008. Born in Watervliet, daughter of the late Frank and Maria Melone Barone, she had resided in Green Island since 1949. Mary had been employed as a secretary by the former Colonie Fiber in Maplewood for 20 years, retiring in 1980. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island and a member of its Altar-Rosary Society. Mary had also served as a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were growing up and was a member of the former Catholic Daughters in Green Island. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen Real of Troy, Karolyn Symanski of Loudonville and Denise (Mark) Yannetti of Arizona; loving grandmother of Randy F. Symanski, Lauren (Zak) Kahler and Kristin Yannetti; cherished great-grandmother of James and Ryan Kahler; dear sister of the late Anne LaRow, Nicholas, Ralph, Patrick, Joseph and John Barone. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Heritage House for their professional and compassionate care given to Mary while she was in their care. Funeral services will be held in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Monday at 12 p.m. Entombment will be with her husband in the mausoleum of St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Mary to the Eddy Heritage House Special Activities Fund, 2920 Tibbits Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 (attn.: Activities Director). Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close