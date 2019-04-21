Pelton, Mary Beth COXSACKIE Mary Beth "Berta" Pelton, 59, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Albany the daughter of Joan M. Austin and the late Herbert Pelton. Berta enjoyed traveling, camping and nature, but her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her family. Survivors include her children, Juanita Rivera, Ami (Tague) Relyea, and Teresa (Carlos) Monell; mother, Joan M. Austin; siblings, Deborah Leonardo, Susan Pelton, Jeffrey Pelton, Charles Austin, Daniel Ramirez and Carmita Figueroa; grandchildren, Janae, Andriana, Gianna, Tague, Amisa, Elijah, Trevijon, Aleyda, Angelo, Carlos III, Aaliyana, Amariana, Aviana, Apollo and her little buddy CJ; and special friend and sister-in-law Stephanie Austin. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont.
