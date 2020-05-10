Kenny, Mary Beth Reilly ALBANY Mary Beth (Reilly) Kenny, of Albany, passed away on May 6, 2020, with her family by her side. Born on September 4, 1952, to John J. "Buss" Reilly and Helen (Huntington) Reilly. Beth was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and became a registered nurse through the Memorial Hospital Nursing Program. She worked briefly at St. Peter's Hospital and spent the next 37 years at The Center of Disability Services in Albany in various positions, including director of nursing. Her profession took her to many places of service: as a private duty nurse, caring for the elderly at the Teresian House, and as head nurse at a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities. Beth was a caretaker with passion for helping everyone. Family and friends were Beth's delight, despite her hectic schedule. She was an amazing mom, who did everything she could so her daughters could have wonderful experiences and follow their dreams. She loved all holidaysnone more than Christmas!and never missed an opportunity to bring people together to celebrate. Beth's love for entertaining meant that she could indulge in her joy of cooking, baking, decorating, and spending time with the ones she loved most. She had a true lust for life. Some of her favorite things were shopping, traveling to the Cape with dear friends and doting on her beloved grandchildren. Beth was a true gift to all who knew her. Beth was a loving, caring and dedicated mother to her daughters and their husbands, Chrystie (Kenny) and Samuel Greco III, of East Schodack, and Colleen (Kenny) and Matthew Moakler, of Charlottesville, Va. She will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren, Samuel IV, Reilly, and Hallie Greco of East Schodack, and Maeve Moakler of Charlottesville, Va. In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, she is survived by her mother, Helen Reilly, of Albany; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and David B. Bonynge, of Waretown, N.J.; brother and sister-in-law, John J. IV and Karen Reilly of Albany; beloved nieces, Jennifer Swift, Gillian Bonynge; and nephew, John J. Reilly V and many cousins. Beth was a "best friend" to many, but was most grateful for the lifelong friendship with Anita and Fred Nero. She was preceded in death by her father. Funeral services will be at McVeigh Funeral Home and a burial in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. A celebration of life event will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Beth, to www.standuptocancer.org, or planting a tree in her name with www.shop.alivingtribute.org. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory with the family, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 10 to May 11, 2020.