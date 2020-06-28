Walker, Mary Beth RENSSELAER Mary Beth Walker, known as Elsa to many, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn in Albany, N.Y. Mary Beth was born on August 1, 1959, to Barbara Cross in Schenectady, and was adopted by Ida and Thomas Walker, who provided her a loving, wonderful and supportive home. She lived a full and active life, both physically and spiritually. Not only did she raise her own children, but she also actively took care of many others throughout her life, providing the physical and spiritual needs of both young and old to the best of her ability. Mary Beth also held multiple positions with the New York State government, ultimately serving as executive assistant for a deputy to the State Comptroller until she had to retire in 2017. She is survived by her birth mother; her brother, Gregory Walker and his wife Rebecca and their children Colin and Kirby; her husband, Steven Karpinski; son, Alexander Karpinski and his wife Abriel and children Keagan,Chester, and Zachary; birth sons, Jeffrey Domanico and his wife Rebecca, Anthony Domanico and his wife Destiny and their children Sandra, Talia and Anthony Jr; and birth daughters, Stephanie Gerarad and her husband Robert and Robert's son Brodie and Kimberly Domanico and her wife Nicole. Mary Beth was predeceased by her son Christopher; and her adoptive parents Ida and Thomas Walker. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A private funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Facial covering, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 So. Pearl St. Albany, NY 12202.