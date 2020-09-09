1/1
Mary Beverly "Bev" Dommer
1939 - 2020
Dommer, Mary Beverly "Bev" ALBANY Mary Beverly "Bev" Dommer, 81, a lifelong resident of Albany, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Shaker Place Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Bev was born on April 28, 1939, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Hackett) Glock. She was a manager for CBS Corp. for many years before retiring. Bev is the mother of John J. Dommer and the late Christopher Dommer and Robert "Scott" Dommer; and sister of Judy (Jim) DePasquale, Suzanne (Jim) Smith and Laraine (Bob) Misuraca. She is also survived by her loving granddaughters, great-grandsons, many nieces and nephews, and special lifelong North Albany friends and Vincentian Institute classmates (Class of 1957). In keeping with Bev's wishes, funeral services were private. To leave a special message for the family, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 9, 2020.
