Bissaillon, Mary FORT MYERS, Fla. Mary Angela Phelan Bissaillon, 79, formerly of Albany, passed away on February 15, 2020. Born in New York, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Pierce and Angela (Stack) Phelan. Mary was raised in New York City and Cleveland, Ohio, before moving to Albany and graduating from the Vincentian Institute. She was married and raised her family in Albany and spent her career at NYNEX in Troy. She and her husband Vincent Bissaillon moved to Fort Myers, Fla. upon retirement where they spent many happy years. She was predeceased by her loving husband Vincent Bissaillon; son Michael; sister Jean Phelan; and brother Pierce Phelan. She is survived by her son, Mark Bissaillon of Alpharetta, Ga; daughter Jennifer Shea and son-in-law Michael Shea of Brookline, Mass.; as well as her much doted upon grandchildren, Paulina, Vincent, Gus, and Patrick Shea. She is also survived by her brother Gregory Phelan of Albany, many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Coluimbkille Parish in Fort Myers, Fla. Due to concern for COVID-19, a memorial service planned for Albany has been postponed.



