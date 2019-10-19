Mary Bongiovanni

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:15 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Albany, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Agnes Cemetery
Menands, NY
View Map
Obituary
Bongiovanni, Mary ALBANY Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Bongiovanni passed peacefully on October 17, 2019, at home after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth "Betty" Clark of Albany; sister of the late James and Timothy Clark of Albany. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony "Jack" Bongiovanni; mother of Thomas "TJ" (Dawn) of Congers, N.Y., Timothy (Metina) of Charles Town, W.Va., Honor (Joseph Morlock) of Albany and Paul Bongiovanni of Albany. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Mary Beth was a lifelong resident of Albany and dedicated supporter of Blessed Sacrament throughout her entire life. She retired after a long career in the Albany County Attorney's Office and was a committed member of the Albany County Democratic Party. She led wonderful charitable programs including the Albany County Legislative Adopted Family Program and Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for many years which gave her great happiness in providing to others. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary Beth's family on Sunday, October 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, October 21, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave Mary Beth's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
