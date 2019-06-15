Arnold, Mary C. NASSAU Mary C. "Chrissie" Arnold, 96 of Nassau, passed peacefully at home on June 13, 2019. Originally from Bandon in County Cork, Ireland she had been a Nassau resident since 1960. Mary was retired from the Freihofer's Baking Company and was known for her delicious Irish Soda Bread. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Nassau for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Harrison A. Arnold Jr.; son, Kevin D. Arnold; and grandson Kevin Dr. Arnold Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary (Ed) Noonan of Saratoga and Patricia (Gerard) McEneaney of Nassau; grandchildren, Shelia (Matt) Dunston, Sean Noonan and Laura (Brian) Gentile. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sophia Arnold, Sydney Dunston and Sammy Dunston. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Monday from 9-11 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow the calling hours in St. Mary's Church, Nassau at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chrissie's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 43 Nassau, NY, 12123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 15 to June 16, 2019