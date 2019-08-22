Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Brand Strazza. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Strazza, Mary C. Brand ALBANY Mary C. (Tornatore) Brand Strazza a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her family surrounding her in love. She was 91 years old. Born in Albany on March 7, 1928, Mary was the daughter of the late John and Vincenza (Camuglia) Tornatore. She was raised in Albany and was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School. Soon after her graduation from high school, Mary took employment with the N.Y. Telephone Company where she worked for several years before dedicating herself to raising her family and caring for her home. In 1966, Mary became a widow at the age of 37 when her husband, James W. "Buddy" Brand, passed away at the age of 40. As a single mother, with two children to support, Mary returned to work and took employment with the John Hancock Life Insurance Company where she worked as a sales manager for more than 25 years before her retirement. Mary enjoyed volunteering at several area nursing homes; was an advocate for Right to Life and was a member of the Columbiettes at the Knights of Columbus Council # 173 in Albany. She was a devout Catholic, rooted deeply in her faith and dedicated to the church, attending Mass daily, most recently at the Infant of Prague Chapel at the Teresian House in Albany where she had resided for the past several years. Of all of her involvements and accomplishments, Mary was most proud of her family and considered herself the "top of the pyramid" of a wonderful family; a true selfless matriarch who showered her family with love and kindness. In turn, they provided her with that same love and cared for her throughout her life and especially in her final days. She leaves a lasting legacy of love and dedication to her family and an example of a life well lived. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, James W. "Buddy" Brand and James Strazza; her siblings, John, James and Sam Tornatore, Lizzy Skorupski, Josie Mickowski and Lena Tangora; and her cherished sister-in-law, Marie Brand Randio. She is survived by her loving children, Donna Hartman Jones (Brian) of Clifton Park and James Brand (Marianne) of Pennsylvania; her cherished grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Field of Latham, Ann Marie (Brian) Tietz of Pennsylvania, James W. "Buddy" (Christa) Brand of New Jersey, Frederick A. Hartman of Clifton Park, Michael (Amy) Brand of New Jersey, Brian (Stacey) Hartman of Colonie, John (Niki) Brand of New Jersey and Patrick (Amy) Hartman of Loudonville; 22 adoring great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Mary's family on Friday, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The evening will conclude with memories and reflections of Mary as shared by her family and friends. Visit







