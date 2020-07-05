Hoffman, Mary C. TROY Mary C. Hoffman, 100, formerly of Albany and Delmar, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy, her home for the past five years. She was born in Albany on May 30, 1920, and resided there for about 70 years. She was the daughter of the late William L. Hoffman Sr. and Mary Schiels Hoffman. Mary was a graduate of Cathedral Academy in Albany, class of '38 and attended The College of Saint Rose. She was employed for six years in private industry as a stenographer, before completing 31.5 years in New York State service. After her retirement, she worked part-time for Kelly Services. A traveler at heart, her favorite trips were to Germany and Hawaii. She also enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, motoring, interior decorating, painting, cooking, and bowling. Mary spent many hours knitting and crocheting sweaters, afghans, hats and scarves, to surprise lucky recipients. She also loved to polka, and regularly attended the dances at the German-American Club in Albany. Additionally, she participated in both the Albany and Delmar Senior Citizens clubs. An important part of Mary's life was her Catholic faith. She was active in several churches, including Our Lady Help of Christians and Our Lady of Angels in Albany and St. Thomas the Apostle in Delmar. In the 1960s, answering a call for assistance at OHC, she opened her home to a young Vietnamese refugee, Theresa Dinh, which began a lifelong friendship. Mary was the sister of the late William L. Hoffman Jr. of Delmar, and sister-in-law of his wife, Margaret. She was also the aunt of the late Paul W. Hoffman of Delmar. She is survived by her nieces, Rita Hoffman of Delmar and Anne Cronin and her loving husband Mike of East Greenbush; as well as great-nephew Patrick Cronin (Helena) and children, Emma and Frankie of East Greenbush; and great-niece Kathryn Miller (Andy) and children, Lila and Ellie of Denver, Colo. She is also survived by cousin Louis Gruettert of Phoenix, Ariz. as well as additional cousins. Calling hours for Mary will be held on Monday, July 6, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Gathering size within the chapel will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing must be observed both inside and outside of the chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, with Father Randall Patterson officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Mary's family is grateful to the staff of the Eddy Heritage House, who cared for her so lovingly during the past five years. Due to the professionalism and nurturing shown to her, they feel that these years were among her happiest. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be sent to The Eddy Heritage House, Attention: Ellen Haegele, 2920 Tibbits Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. Please notate "Mary Hoffman - Third Floor Staff" on check memo. This collection will provide a much-deserved repast for the staff. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com