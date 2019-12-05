Libby, Mary C. TROY Mary C. Libby, 70, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mary Dolan. Mary was a 1967 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was also a devout Catholic and prayed the Rosary often. Mary is survived by her husband, Kevin J. Libby; her children, Kimberly (Jason) Russell, Brian (Alicia) Libby, Sean Libby and Theresa (Mark) Church. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Carissa, Cailey, Colin, Emily, Alexander and Zachary. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald and Edmund Dolan; and her aunt, Catherine Collins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary on Friday, December 6, at 12 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be held on Friday at The Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave., Troy, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019