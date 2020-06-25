Mary C. Ryan
1931 - 2020
Ryan, Mary C. DELMAR Mary C. Ryan, 88 of Delmar, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in White Plains, N.Y. on November 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude (Hummel) Carpenter and wife of the late Roger C. Ryan. Mary graduated from Greenville Central High School, received her B.A. from the College of St. Rose and Masters of Library Science from SUNY Albany. Mary was a teacher and librarian in various area schools at the elementary, secondary and collegiate levels. Mary loved to travel. In her time with Roger they visited several foreign countries, particularly those connecting with her Roman Catholic faith. Mary was very devoted to her religion. Her faith was a true aspiration of her life. She was a very compassionate woman, always willing to help those less fortunate than herself. She is survived by several dear friends, some of which she considered extended family. A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar and burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. applebeefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.
