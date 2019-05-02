Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Heintz Funeral Service Inc 408 Herkimer Rd Utica , NY 13502 (315)-797-5552 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heintz Funeral Service Inc 408 Herkimer Rd Utica , NY 13502 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Heintz Funeral Service Inc 408 Herkimer Rd Utica , NY 13502 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Peter's Church Utica , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sullivan, Mary C. NISKAYUNA Mary C. Sullivan, 84, died peacefully on April 30, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford. She was born on March 9, 1935, in Lake Placid, daughter of the late Lawrence and Kathryn (Baker) Cassidy. She graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1953 and from Plattsburg State College in 1957 with a degree in education. She was united in marriage with Thomas A. Sullivan in 1957. The couple moved to Ticonderoga in 1961, to Poland, N.Y. in 1971 and to Hudson in 1984. Mary taught elementary school after graduating from college, and later was a substitute teacher in the Ticonderoga, Poland and Taconic Hills school districts. Mary and Tom were long time congregants at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson. After 48 years of marriage, Tom preceded her in death on April 14, 2006. Mary was an active volunteer for many years at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. In her retirement Mary enjoyed knitting, sewing and bingo, and enjoyed winters in Florida for many years with Tom. Survivors include children, Michael Sullivan (Paul Loeffler) of San Francisco, Thomas Sullivan of Aurora, Colo., Mark (MJ) Sullivan of Schenectady, and Patricia (Bryan) Ehlinger of Barneveld; four grandchildren, Ryan Ehlinger, Christopher and Rachel Sullivan, and Joseph Sullivan Loeffler; a sister Julia LaSalle; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald, Leonard and Daniel Cassidy; and by her sisters, Rita Cassidy and Eileen Efner. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 9-10 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, Utica. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., Utica. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Rome, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the , Central New York Chapter. Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at



Sullivan, Mary C. NISKAYUNA Mary C. Sullivan, 84, died peacefully on April 30, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford. She was born on March 9, 1935, in Lake Placid, daughter of the late Lawrence and Kathryn (Baker) Cassidy. She graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1953 and from Plattsburg State College in 1957 with a degree in education. She was united in marriage with Thomas A. Sullivan in 1957. The couple moved to Ticonderoga in 1961, to Poland, N.Y. in 1971 and to Hudson in 1984. Mary taught elementary school after graduating from college, and later was a substitute teacher in the Ticonderoga, Poland and Taconic Hills school districts. Mary and Tom were long time congregants at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson. After 48 years of marriage, Tom preceded her in death on April 14, 2006. Mary was an active volunteer for many years at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. In her retirement Mary enjoyed knitting, sewing and bingo, and enjoyed winters in Florida for many years with Tom. Survivors include children, Michael Sullivan (Paul Loeffler) of San Francisco, Thomas Sullivan of Aurora, Colo., Mark (MJ) Sullivan of Schenectady, and Patricia (Bryan) Ehlinger of Barneveld; four grandchildren, Ryan Ehlinger, Christopher and Rachel Sullivan, and Joseph Sullivan Loeffler; a sister Julia LaSalle; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald, Leonard and Daniel Cassidy; and by her sisters, Rita Cassidy and Eileen Efner. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 9-10 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, Utica. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., Utica. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Rome, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the , Central New York Chapter. Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at heintzfuneralservice.net Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Heintz Funeral Service Inc Utica , NY (315) 797-5552 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.