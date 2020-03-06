Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Taglione. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home 39 S. Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 N. Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Taglione, Mary C. SARATOGA SPRINGS Mary C. Taglione, 96, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center, with her daughter at her side after a brief and unexpected illness. Born in Mechanicville on November 20, 1923, she was the fourth child and first daughter of the late Anthony and Marcellina (Cefferillo) Coreno. Mary was the wife of the late Paul F. Taglione. Mary was a 1942 graduate of Mechanicville High School. In 1944, Mary traveled to Baltimore, Md. where Paul was nearby at officers training at Camp Ritchie, Md. On February 19, 1944, Mary and Paul, were married at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore, Md. which is the first Roman Catholic Cathedral built in the U.S. Soon thereafter, Paul was sent to the European front and Mary went back to Mechanicville to wait and pray for his return. Mary was employed in the finance office of the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co. She then went to work in the Medicaid Management Information Systems Unit of the N.Y.S. Department of Social Services for 13 years. Retirement was not for Mary, she then went to work at Mechanicville City Hall for 14 years in the offices of the Mayor, Finance and Public Safety Department. Mary worked during two administrations, one with Mayor Patrick Hildreth, then with Mayor Thomas Higgins and she loved working for both of them. Known by all throughout the building as "Aunt Mary," she found great comfort while working there. Known for her excellent cooking and baking, Mary was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and also enjoyed reading, puzzles and socializing. She was a communicant of the Assumption-St. Paul Parish, Mechanicville. Sadly, Mary was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Paul F. Taglione; her son Richard P. Taglione; her grandson Dean "Dino" Taglione; and was the last of 11 siblings, Joseph, Guy, William, Ralph, Albert, Rudolph and Anthony "Harpo" Coreno, Rita DiBell, and Alice Malone. Survivors include her daughter Rosemary (Richard) Hoag of Saratoga Springs; her son Paul F. Taglione Jr. of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Nadia (Anthony) Carey, Matthew (Andrea) Taglione and Leah Taglione; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Maxwell Carey, Gianna and Charlotte Taglione and Wyatt and Isabelle Taglione; and daughter-in-law Donna Taglione. Mary's niece Stella (the very first Coreno niece) and her husband Tony Wallaitis were very special to her and they gave her their love, attention and concern. Also Mary's nephews on the Taglione side, Joseph Ascenzi of Temecula, Calif. and David (Dianna) Regis of Arlington, Texas were also important to her. They always kept in touch, and never failed to visit her when they came east. Mary also leaves behind a multitude of other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews who made Aunt Mary part of their families while she lived in Mechanicville. Mary's family would like to thank the wonderful CNAs, nurses and staff at Wesley (too many to name) who became part of her family and were so kind and loving to her. She was always grateful for all the attention they gave her. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. Private burial will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in loving member of Mary C. Taglione. To leave condolences and for directions visit







