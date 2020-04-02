|
Wildman, Mary C. TROY Mary C. Wildman, 93 of Troy, beloved wife of the late Franklyn D. Wildman, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Born on January 25, 1927, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William J. and the late Ida C. (Landfear) Caulfield Sr. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Troy High School. She married Franklyn D. Wildman on September 9, 1956, and the two cherished a beautiful marriage before his passing on May 20, 1983. Mary was secretary for Cluett, Peabody & Co. in Troy for forty-one years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of the National Chapter and the Troy Chapter #3991 A.A.R.P, as well as member of the Waterford Senior Citizen Center. Mary is survived by her brother Joseph (Joan) Caulfield as well as many nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Michael (late Isabel) Caulfield, William J. Caulfield Jr., James (the late Caroline) Caulfield, Margaret Caulfield, Ida Mae (the late John) Nestuk. Joseph and Joan would like to thank the staff on the third floor and hospice at the Eddy Heritage House for the care given to Mary. Calling hours are private for immediate family members only. Services will be in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place next to her beloved husband Frank in Oakwood Cemetery Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave, Watervliet, NY, 12189. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020