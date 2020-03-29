Rolfe, Mary "Chickie" Carazza ALBANY Mary was born on December 28, 1932, and passed peacefully on March 11, 2020. She was affectionately called Chickie throughout her life by all who knew her as a child. All others called her Mary or Ma. She was born and raised in Albany on Orange Street. She attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1950. After high school, she held various jobs until she landed a position in the Accounting Department of Mobil Oil in the Port of Albany, where she remained until her transfer to their office in downtown Dallas, Texas in 1979. She remained with Mobil until her retirement in 1988, and stayed in the Dallas area until 2010, when she finally returned to her roots in Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Hugh Rolfe; parents, Joseph and Amelia Carazza; sister, Margaret Carazza Valyou Cook; brother, Joseph Carazza Jr.; and her grandson, Richard Dalon. She is survived by her four children, Michael (Laurie) Beyor of Rotterdam, Judith (Steven) Beyor Dalon of McKinney, Texas, Joseph (Jeanne), Beyor of Nassau, and Maureen Beyor of East Greenbush. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Carazza Carll of Manchester, Vt.; her brother, Dennis (Cathy) Carazza of Montgomery, Texas; and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was loved and she will be missed. In accordance with Mary's wishes, there were no services or memorial.



