Fuda, Mother M. Carmel PBVM WATERVLIET Mother Mary Carmel Fuda, P.B.V.M., of St. Colman's Presentation Covent in Watervliet, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 88. Born and raised in Albany, Mother Carmel was the daughter of the late Rocco and Lena (Cuoccio) Fuda. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Albany and soon after worked at the Masterson Day Nursery in Albany where she taught kindergarten. Mother Carmel entered the religious order of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, 1949. She professed her first vows on March 16, 1952, and her final vows on March 17, 1955. She was a graduate of the New York State Normal School (N.Y.S. College for Teachers) from where she received a bachelor's degree in education and later was graduated from Siena College in 1964 where she earned her master's degree in history. In 1980, Mother Carmel received her master's degree in school administration from the College of St. Rose. Mother Carmel taught at many of the schools administered to by her religious order including St. Anthony's School, St. Helen's School, St. Ambrose School and Sacred Heart School. She served as superior and principal at St. Helen's School in Schenectady from 1963 until 1968 at which time she returned to St. Colman's Home and became Mother General of the Order. Mother Carmel served as the Mother General until 1986 at which time she assumed the position of First Counselor on the Administrative Council for the Order. Mother Carmel received a culinary arts degree from SUNY Cobleskill. She was considered the "heart of the kitchen" at St. Colman's and enjoyed cooking and spending time with the kitchen staff. Mother Carmel's leadership helped to guide the Sisters of the Presentation and St. Colman's Home for many years. She led by an example of faith; quiet strength and selflessness. She had a smile that lit up a room and she loved her family; her religious community and the staff and the children of St. Colman's. Mother Carmel was the dear sister of Joseph (Caryl) Fuda, Rocco (Joanne) Fuda and the late Dominick Fuda, whose wife Carmella survives. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her much loved and devoted community of religious sisters. A special and heartfelt thank you is extended to the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm, especially Sister Mary Robert Romano, O.Ca rm and to the nurses, aides and staff of the Teresian House for the dedicated and loving care given to Mother Carmel and for the support given to her religious community and to her family. Mother Carmel will be received into St. Colman's Chapel in Watervliet on Sunday at 2 p.m. at which time a prayer service will be held. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Colman's Chapel. The Rite of Committal and the interment will follow the Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery. Religious, relatives and friends are invited and may also visit the Chapel on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

