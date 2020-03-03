Graves, Mary Carson EAST GREENBUSH Mary Carson Graves, 73 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Albany on August 7, 1946, to the late Frederick Ertz-Berger and Ann (Delaney) Ertz-Berger. Mary will be deeply missed by her daughter Kelly Ernst (Hotaling); and her loving grandsons, Kyle, Matthew, and Taylor Hotaling; her sister Katherine (Ron Copeland) Ertz-Berger; and her brother Charles (Maggie) Ertz-Berger; her niece and nephews, Helen, Spero and Nicholas Damopoulos. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Sara Ertz-Berger Damopoulos. Mary was adored by her many friends and co-workers from Amtrak where she worked for 30 years. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m. in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home in Rensselaer. Mary's funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 315 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020