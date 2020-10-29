Janowski, Mary Cecilia "Ceal" RENSSELAER Mary Cecilia "Ceal" Janowski, 91 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 27, 2020. Ceal was born to the late Stephen and Anna Tatko on May 20, 1929, in Albany. She worked for N.Y. Telephone for a short stint and filled in as an aide at St. Johns Elementary School. She married the love of her life, Harry Janowski, in November of 1954. Ceal and Harry lived briefly in Shelbyville, Ind. before settling in Rensselaer. Ceal loved her family above all else and devoted the first half of her life caring and providing for her seven boys. While making seven breakfasts and lunches every morning during the school year was commonplace for Ceal, keeping her sanity in the summer became priority number one. South Street, where almost all the child rearing occurred, was a hot bed for kid action up and down the street. Ceal liked her Bingo back in the day and would charge a quarter for anyone who came in looking for a cup of her "eggshells and all" coffee. She loved the kids on the street like they were her own. The Chambers, Mendricks, Godfreys, Brooks, Morgias, Lanz's and countless other families were always welcome, so long as they brought their quarters. Special times always seemed to center around Ceal. The magic of Christmas morning, Sunday night TV (Bonanza and Ed Sullivan) and boiled hot dogs joined by uncle Alec and aunt Jo Maclutsky, who never disappointed with a Boston Creme Pie. Which was a good thing because Ceal's chocolate cake was gone by 4 p.m. To be real, with raising seven boys came much needed downtime whenever and wherever Ceal could find it. Sometimes escaping to Joys Department Store, other times confiding in her best friend across the street, Helen Chambers. And if she couldn't find an escape, the boys knew it would be wise to stay in the woods until Harry pulled in the driveway to help melt away her wrath. Family bonds were always a critical part of Ceal's existence. She loved her grandparents and fondly recalled memories of time spent growing up with them. Her deep connection with her mother, Anna (Maclutsky) Tatko ("Gram" to the kids) and Anna's sister Carrie ("Aunt Carrie") and her husband Dan Franklin, forged a family bond that can be seen in all our growing families even to this day. Gram and Aunt Carrie were a tremendous help to Ceal and Harry not only on a weekly basis but especially during the holidays. Her brother Vince Tatko ("Uncle Vince" to the kids), always pitched in to take the boys to the "country" and that was always a welcome reprieve for Ceal from the full-on chaos. Ceal truly was the matriarch of the Janowski family and everyone that came to know her would agree. She always had a story to tell anyone who cared to listen and they always left with a smile on their face. Ceal was a devote catholic who loved singing at Sunday Mass and the rosary was always within her reach. In times of trouble and hardship, as well as everyday life, you could count on Ceal letting you know she had to "go say the rosary" Her seven boys pretty much knew why. Ceal is survived by her seven sons: Joseph and Clare Janowski of Rensselaer, Vincent and Linda Janowski of Rensselaer, Gerald Janowski of North Greenbush, Stephen and Maureen Janowski of Rensselaer, Peter and Cindy Janowski of Petersburg, Thomas and Darcy Janowski of Schodack, and Matthew and Jennifer Janowski of Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Ceal was predeceased by her loving husband Harry in 2010; and her three brothers, Stephen, Vincent and Thomas Tatko. The Janowski family would like to extend a huge thanks to the staff, nurses and everyone that helped take care of Ceal at the Van Rensselaer Manor. You made the last years of her life better not only for her, but for all of our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And with that I'd like to close this obituary by saying to mom the same thing she would say to us every night when tucking us into bed for the night.. "Boze blogoslaw." Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, October 30, at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.