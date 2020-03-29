Ciulla, Sr. Mary Clare P.B.V.M WATERVLIET Sr. Mary Clare Ciulla, P.B.V.M., of St. Colman's Presentation Convent, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 91. Sr. Mary Clare was a member of the religious order of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 71 years. She is survived by her loving family and her religious community of sisters. At a time when social and physical distancing is the safest option for all, the Sisters of the Presentation are respecting the recommendation for services to be limited at this time and will celebrate the beautiful life of Sister Mary Clare with a memorial Mass, inclusive of all family and friends, at a more appropriate time. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for additional information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020