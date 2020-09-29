Mary Cleary-Capodieci

Oh my dear Friend I am so sorry to hear of your passing, I love you so. I will remember all the laughter we shared when we worked together at Ellis, so much laughter, that twinkle in your eye! In my life I have had many women that mentored me and helped me along the path in my career and in my life. I have to say Dear Dear Mary that you were my number one! Rest in peace beloved friend. I will see you again one day.

Colleen

Colleen M Denning

Friend