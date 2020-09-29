Cleary-Capodieci, Mary OLATHE, Kan. Mary Cleary-Capodieci, 88 of Olathe, Kan., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1932, in Albany, to Phillip and May (Hewitt) Shickle.Mary grew up in Albany and eventually moved to Schenectady. She worked in telecommunications at Ellis Hospital until her retirement in 1994. In 1997, she moved to Kansas to be near her family. She eventually took a part time position in the bakery at the HyVee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. where she developed many new and valuable friendships. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Mary was the widow of Steven Cleary Sr. and Ercole Capodieci. She is survived by her children, Steven (Heidi) Cleary Jr. of Olathe, Kan. and Anna Capodieci- Tomassacci of Greenfield Center; grandchildren, Jared (Savannah) Cleary and Jessica (Jason) Booze; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Booze, Jaden Cleary, Lilah Booze, Harper Cleary, and Olivia Cleary. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Shickle, Gladys Shickle, Dorothy Barbet, Phillip Shickle, William Shickle, and Thomas Shickle. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home in Olathe, Kan. For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
.