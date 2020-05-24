Mary Cousins-Bynes
Cousins-Bynes, Mary ALBANY Mary Cousins-Bynes came to rest in peace on May 21, 2020. She was born in Halifax, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Julia Pointdexter; daughters, Linda Turner and Jean Cousins; and brothers, Alex Poindexter, Ernest Poindexter and Robert Poindexter. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Cousins; sister, Anna Prince; nephew, David Prince; a dear friend, Andrew Kinsey; and a host of relatives and friends.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.
