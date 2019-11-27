D'AMORE Mary Hi honey, here I am again, it is three years since God decided to make you his newest angel. It was our loss but His gain. Unfortunately you got company this year, so say hi to Nunz, Sue and Andy. We mourn your loss each day my love. The children are coping like I, as best we can. Please keep looking down on us and ask God to shower us with his loving grace. We love and miss you so very much, rest in peace. Husband Sal, Children and Grandchildren



