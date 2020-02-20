|
D'Costa, Mary GANSEVOORT Mary Dymphna "Bunny" D'Costa, 89, passed away on February 18, 2020. Bunny was born on December 26, 1933, to the late Joseph and MaryAnn (Fernandez) Murphy in Chennai, South India. From the time she was a small child, she had two loves: the Lord and chocolate. She would run up to the altar at church and ask God to please bring her chocolates! At the age of 13, she met her soulmate, Leslie and at that moment she knew someday they would be married. At age 16, Bunny attended Holy Cross College in Trichy, India and in 1960, she earned her bachelor's degree at Mission Hospital College of Nursing in Vellore, India. During these years she had some of her most memorable nursing jobs. Bunny worked as a roadside nurse, literally sitting under a tree while people from surrounding villages came to seek treatment for their ailments. During this time she also delivered several dozen, if not hundreds of babies. Bunny also spent six months in a leper colony in India tending to the inflicted. These experiences stayed with her during her 89 years she had on this earth and helped to shape not only her art of care but her personal life as well. Nursing was Bunny's calling. It was ingrained in her up until the day she passed. At 22 years old, Bunny went to Ceylon or what is now known as Sri Lanka. She worked in a nursing home and made house calls for those, too sick to go to a doctor. As if her life was not adventurous enough, she embarked on a new journey and moved to the United States in 1964, where she earned her M.S. in nursing from Boston College. In 1967, she moved to Albany and worked at the Albany Medical Center as a nursing supervisor. In 1968, she was elated when Leslie came to the United States to be with her. On November 30, 1968, Bunny and Leslie were married in Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham. Bunny continued her work at Albany Medical Center but in a new capacity as faculty at the School of Nursing. Sadly the school closed in 1989 ending her career. She stayed home for two years, enjoying home life, cooking Indian food and going to church, but she grew restless. In 1991, after befriending some nuns, they encouraged her to work part-time as a staff educator for the Villa Mary Immaculate Nursing Home. She also worked as a testing instructor to certify nurse aides. In 1996, both her and Leslie retired. During her life she was a world traveler, having been to places such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Malaysia and the Andaman Islands as well as several places within North America. But her most treasured trips were when she and Leslie went to Lourdes, Fatima, Jerusalem and Israel. Bunny and Leslie renewed their vows at Cana in 2000. Bunny leaves behind the love of her life Leslie; her big sister Sheila (Cherian); her little sister Joan; and baby brother Guy (Beverly) along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Hyacinth. Things to remember Bunny by: Bunny always had a direct line to Jesus! You needed prayers, you asked Bunny! Whenever you were in need of a tissue, she was your girl! She would produce them from everywhere! and if your blood sugar was low, never fear Bun was there to give you a starlite mint or a Werthers! She always told us to "Mind your head" when we were getting in and out of the car and when we were sad she would make a silly joke and say "you must laugh." She was happiest snuggling on our babies and spreading her love to us all. Her significance in our lives is far reaching and she is forever within our hearts. Relative and friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at William J. Burke & Sons funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, by Reverend Juanito Asprec.Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery on West Avenue. Online remembrances may be left at burkefuneralhome.com.
