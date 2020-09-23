1/1
Mary D. Dinelle
Dinelle, Mary D. TROY Mary D. Dinelle, 70 of Troy, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home. Mary was born in Cohoes, the daughter of the late Theodore Dinelle and Gertrude (Manning) Genovesi (Joseph). Survivors include her daughter Valerie Grugan (Vincenzo Mazzeo) of Florida; stepson Will Fluewelling (Jessica) of California; sisters, Patricia Dahoda (John) and Jackie Betters; a stepbrother Tony Genovisi; and five grandchildren, Justin Fraim, Kara Harris, Colin Barth, Lauryn Grugan, and William Fluewelling. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her canine bestie Thor. She was predeceased by her daughter Victoria O'Donnell; brother Ronald Dinelle; and grandson Marc Fraim. Friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
