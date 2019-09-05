Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Yonkers, Mary D. RENSSELAER Mary D. Yonkers passed away peacefully after a short illness on August 31, 2019. The daughter of the late Gaetano and Angelina Saracino, Mary was born in Albany on February 8, 1929. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward "Chris" Yonkers; brother Joseph Saracino; and sister Theresa Spaziani. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Tim) Bubniak, Michael (Virginia) Yonkers, and Christine Yonkers; beloved grandchildren, Mark Bubniak, Tara (Ryan) Voeltz, Adam Yonkers, and Robyn Yonkers; and great-granddaughter, Caroline Voeltz. She is also survived by her sister Antoinette Conway of Troy; and brother-in-law Paul Yonkers of Averill Park, along with many much loved nieces and nephews. Mary is remembered by many as one of the firehouse wives. She enjoyed good times at picnics and parties with family and friends. Upon moving to Rensselaer in 1962, Mary and some of the other firehouse wives started a card club which met monthly for decades and continued as a dinner club in their golden years. Before starting her family, Mary worked at Sterling Winthrop in Rensselaer. She returned to work in 1972 at Van Rensselaer Elementary School as a teacher's aide where she continued to work well into her 70's. She made many wonderful friends and had fond memories of her working days. She took a short break from V.R. to work for New York State H.E.S.C. With the children mostly grown, Mary and Chris, along with late brother-in-law John and a group of friends, formed the "Silver Pond Club." They spent many fun weekends at John's camp on Lake Champlain and other vacation spots. Mary and Chris enjoyed camping each summer at Fourth Lake for many years. Some of Mary's favorite times were spent camping with her grandchildren and also taking them out for Sunday breakfast. The family would like to thank the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for their loving care. Special thanks go out to the C3 staff, especially: Emer, Ebony, Gene, Jaime, Patty, the Nicoles, Beth and "Pierogi." A funeral Mass for Mary will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Saturday prior to the funeral from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.







