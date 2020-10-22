Cushing, Sister Mary Damien CSJ LATHAM Sister Mary Damien entered eternal life on July 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Sister is survived by her sisters: Marjorie Finn, Helen Shufon, Kathleen Bayly, Elizabeth Cushing; several nieces, nephews and their families, and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, Sister was predeceased by her brother, Harry Cushing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on October 24, 2020, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 2416 7th Ave, Watervliet at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed.





