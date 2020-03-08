Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cummings Funeral Home 643 3rd Avenue Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-273-0224 Send Flowers Obituary

Wheeler, Mary Domenica WATERVLIET Mary Domenica Wheeler, a lifelong resident of Watervliet, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020. Her last words were "I'll see you somewhere, in time". She was the only daughter of the late Michele and Grazia Gallitelli. She leaves behind her daughter, Kathy (Ron Howard) Wheeler-Howard of Martha's Vineyard; her granddaughter, Erica Doering of California; her niece, Gracie (Tom) Phillips of Albany; her nephew, Michael (Nancy) Gallitelli of Clifton Park; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Nunzio A. and Joseph J. Gallitelli. Mary was the first in her family to be born in America. She left school at an early age to help out at home and work at a five and dime in Albany. Mary worked from the age of 15 until she retired at 82 years old. Over the years she worked as a talented seamstress for several clothing stores in the Capital Region including Alvin Elitzer's, Mod Mod World, Flah's, Filene's, Cohoes Manufacturing, and later at Burlington Coat Factory in the Crossgates Mall. She was regarded as a master of her craft who could create anything imaginable with just a few small pieces of fabric. No detail was too small for Mary as she used her expertise to craft beautiful, intricate outfits for her daughter to use in figure skating competitions. Mary loved to travel and get out to see the sites. Whether she was taking a trip to Lake George with her granddaughter, visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Martha's Vineyard, or on one of her daily trips the Crossgates Mall or Colonie Center after she retired, she always looked forward to sharing a smile and a story with the bus driver and her fellow passengers. If you rode the 22 or the 12 CDTA bus regularly from 1980 to 2018, then chances are you had a friendly chat with Mary. She truly relished the small moments when she could brighten someone's day. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Friends, family, and all of the many people who chatted with Mary over the years are welcome to visit with Mary's family before the service, from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence book and memorial page at







