Clark, Mary E. COLONIE Mary E. Clark, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, with her loving daughter by her side. She is survived by her two children, Earlene and Lawrence Bundley; and grandson, Joshua Bundley. She is also survived by her two special nieces, Doreen and Deborah and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to the members of Jehovah's Witness community in Loudonville for their love and support given to Mary. Respecting Mary's wishes, there will be no services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions made be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 400 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY, 12211.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019