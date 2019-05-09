Conrad, Mary E. SELKIRK Mary Arthur Conrad, 87, passed into eternal life on May 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1932, to Hazel and Russell (Buster) Arthur. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Clarence Conrad; her children, Clarissa (Louis) Siy and Rodney (Theresa) Conrad; and grandchildren, Crystal Hill, Carrie Haislip, Jeffrey Conrad and Kyle Siy. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Conrad, Lillian, Caroline, Grayson and Palmer, who she loved dearly. She was also survived by three sisters, Betty Zeto, Hazel Joyce and Linda Dunn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary loved her family fiercely and truly enjoyed listening to polka music, rooting for her favorite team, the Yankees, and watching the many birds from her picture window that visited her fully stocked bird feeder every day. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the very kind and compassionate nurses and aides at the Pines Nursing Home in Catskill. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019