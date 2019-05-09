Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Conrad. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Conrad, Mary E. SELKIRK Mary Arthur Conrad, 87, passed into eternal life on May 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1932, to Hazel and Russell (Buster) Arthur. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Clarence Conrad; her children, Clarissa (Louis) Siy and Rodney (Theresa) Conrad; and grandchildren, Crystal Hill, Carrie Haislip, Jeffrey Conrad and Kyle Siy. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Conrad, Lillian, Caroline, Grayson and Palmer, who she loved dearly. She was also survived by three sisters, Betty Zeto, Hazel Joyce and Linda Dunn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary loved her family fiercely and truly enjoyed listening to polka music, rooting for her favorite team, the Yankees, and watching the many birds from her picture window that visited her fully stocked bird feeder every day. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the very kind and compassionate nurses and aides at the Pines Nursing Home in Catskill. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk.







Conrad, Mary E. SELKIRK Mary Arthur Conrad, 87, passed into eternal life on May 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1932, to Hazel and Russell (Buster) Arthur. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Clarence Conrad; her children, Clarissa (Louis) Siy and Rodney (Theresa) Conrad; and grandchildren, Crystal Hill, Carrie Haislip, Jeffrey Conrad and Kyle Siy. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Conrad, Lillian, Caroline, Grayson and Palmer, who she loved dearly. She was also survived by three sisters, Betty Zeto, Hazel Joyce and Linda Dunn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary loved her family fiercely and truly enjoyed listening to polka music, rooting for her favorite team, the Yankees, and watching the many birds from her picture window that visited her fully stocked bird feeder every day. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the very kind and compassionate nurses and aides at the Pines Nursing Home in Catskill. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk. Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close