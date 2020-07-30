Covino, Mary E. LOUDONVILLE Mary Elizabeth Covino (nee Brown), 88 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her daughter by her side. Born in Astoria on October 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edward Roseboom Brown and Margaret McConnell and the only sister to three brothers. She is survived by her daughter Julia M. Covino; her brother William E. Brown of California; and many admirable nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews that gave her years of joy. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard S. Covino, who passed in January 2019; and by her brothers, John "Jack" (surviving Joan) Brown and Edward J. Brown. Mary was born in New York, but grew up in Scotland after traveling back there in 1938 with her mother and two brothers before World War II broke out. She graduated from St. Cuthbert's parochial school and Bothwell High School in Hamilton, Scotland. Once the war was over, she returned to New York with her mother and three brothers and eventually got a job working as a civilian for the Air Force under General Stiles. In the 1960s she worked for Owens Corning and met and married her husband Richard in 1969. During her over fifty years living in Loudonville, she was a stay-at-home mother, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital, a eucharistic minister with St. Pius X Church, through which she also visited with homebound parishioners and those in nursing homes to ensure that they received the sacrament. She was also an accomplished self-taught artist of drawings and paintings. When she was not drawing or painting she enjoyed being outside tending to her elaborate garden. Visitation will be held at Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home in Latham on Friday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Valatie. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary's name to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville, NY, 12211, the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers at maryknollsociety.org
, or to Mercy Ships at merchships.org
. Condolence book and memorial page at bowenandparkerbros.com
.