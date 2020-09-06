Furlong, Mary E. ALBANY Mary E. Furlong, 64 of Albany, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (LaFalce) Furlong. Mary was a clerk with the Albany County Clerk's Office in Albany, from where she eventually retired. Mary was a sweet, gentle and independent soul. She loved her family, particularly her son Thomas, whom she adored and cared for with unbelievable courage and competence. She was also very close to her siblings as well as her many nieces and nephews. Mary was also passionate about her close friends, the New York Yankees, family get-togethers and Lotto; and boy did she know her numbers! So much of what Mary knew about love and passion, she learned at home at 20 Grandview Terrace. Throughout her life, she quietly touched the hearts of many people and made a positive difference in their lives, and that was her reward. In the end, Mary made everyone including family, friends and co-workers, closer and better. Mary is survived by her siblings, James (Amy) Furlong, Joseph (Ceile) Furlong, Patricia (Furlong) Munn (brother-in-law Richard Munn) and John Furlong as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son Thomas; and her longtime partner, Ron Johnson. A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, September 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave, Albany. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe distancing and during the gathering be limited to 30 inside the building at any given time. Following the gathering, graveside services will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Route 9W in Glenmont, where all are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.