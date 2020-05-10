Mary E. Gaynor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaynor, Mary E. COHOES Mary E. Gaynor, lovingly known as Betty, 95, of Troy, formerly of Cohoes, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed into eternal rest at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Troy on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Archille and Loretta Dussault, and loving wife of the late John J. Gaynor Jr. who passed away in 1979. Mary was employed at the Grand Union Super Market accounting department after being a homemaker, raising her family. She was also a life member of the Cohoes Columbiettes. And St. Rita's church of Cohoes. She enjoyed spending time reading and baking. She dedicated much of her life to the former St. Rita's Church, but the passion in Mary's life was always spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her sons, John J. Gaynor III (Susan) and James (Ned) E. Gaynor (Mary). She was pre- deceased by her brother Bernard E. Dussault; and sisters, Molly Bliss and Jean T. Bachmeier. Mary is also survived by her Sister Clair Malpass; and her grandchildren, Jennifer R. Dolan (Timothy), Gretchen L Delgado (George), Danielle J Gaynor, Christopher Gaynor (Kelly), Jan-Michael Gaynor (Elisha) and Melissa R. Riddle (Jason); 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter Charlee Mae Huehn, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy for their loving care over the last several years. Mary will be cremated and interred in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford, N.Y.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Aunt Betty, you are loved and will be missed. Love your niece, Carol Ann (Bachmeier) Hendrikse.
Carol Ann Hendrikse
Family
May 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Ann Hendrikse
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved