Gaynor, Mary E. COHOES Mary E. Gaynor, lovingly known as Betty, 95, of Troy, formerly of Cohoes, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed into eternal rest at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Troy on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Archille and Loretta Dussault, and loving wife of the late John J. Gaynor Jr. who passed away in 1979. Mary was employed at the Grand Union Super Market accounting department after being a homemaker, raising her family. She was also a life member of the Cohoes Columbiettes. And St. Rita's church of Cohoes. She enjoyed spending time reading and baking. She dedicated much of her life to the former St. Rita's Church, but the passion in Mary's life was always spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her sons, John J. Gaynor III (Susan) and James (Ned) E. Gaynor (Mary). She was pre- deceased by her brother Bernard E. Dussault; and sisters, Molly Bliss and Jean T. Bachmeier. Mary is also survived by her Sister Clair Malpass; and her grandchildren, Jennifer R. Dolan (Timothy), Gretchen L Delgado (George), Danielle J Gaynor, Christopher Gaynor (Kelly), Jan-Michael Gaynor (Elisha) and Melissa R. Riddle (Jason); 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter Charlee Mae Huehn, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy for their loving care over the last several years. Mary will be cremated and interred in the St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford, N.Y.