Hunt, Mary E. "Betty" CANAJOHARIE Mary E. "Betty" Hunt, 85 years of Garlock Street, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, March 12, 1935, in Cohoes, the daughter of the late John and the late Corinne Dickey Murray. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, class of 1952. She received her bachelor's degree and master's degree in education from N.Y.S. College for Teachers (now known as SUNY Albany). Mrs. Hunt has been a resident of Canajoharie for over 50 years, previously residing in Green Island. Mrs. Hunt started her teaching career at Schenectady Central Park Junior High School. She then accepted a job offer at Harry Hoag Elementary School, where she worked as a dedicated teacher for over 18 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Betty was a member of the Mohawk Valley Women's Club, Delta Capa Gama Society, Drama Club, Student Council, and the Upper Montgomery Co Retired Teachers Association. On November 19, 1960, in Cohoes, Mary was wed to Frank J. Hunt, a union that lasted until Frank's passing September 24, 2017. Her brother, Thomas Murray predeceased her. Mrs. Hunt is survived by her daughter Kathleen Carpenter of Syracuse; sons, John and Heidi Hunt of Amsterdam, Dan and Susanne Hunt of Hamilton, N.Y.; sister-in-law Marianne Murray of Stuart, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Megan Carpenter, Kelsey Carpenter, Ryan Hunt, Sean Hunt, Alison Belt Dannie Hunt, and Albert Hunt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is Donna Clark, who Betty wished to express a special thanks and appreciation to. While following the states recommended guidelines for COVID-19, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, a prayer service will be held on Saturday, August 8, in the chapel of Houghtaling and Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego St., Canajoharie at 11:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. in Our Lady of Hope, Reid St., Fort Plain, N.Y. The family will be receiving friends and relatives at the funeral home on Friday, August 7, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Cemetery. Those wishing to contribute in memory of Mrs. Hunt, please consider either Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, or the Alzheimer's Association
. For anyone wishing to attend services, but are feeling uncomfortable due to COVID-19, please feel free to sign our online guestbook and or watch the memorial video, once available for Mrs. Hunt at www.houghtalingandsmith.com