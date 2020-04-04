Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Kelleher. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Kelleher, Mary E. ALBANY Mary E. Dollard Kelleher, 83 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Mary was born on September 28, 1936, in Albany to Mary Rice Dollard and her husband William. Mary was a graduate of Vincentian Institute, and worked for many years for the New York Telephone Co., retiring from NYNEX in 1989. She was involved with the Telephone Pioneers, Guilderland AARP, and enjoyed playing pinochle with the Guilderland Seniors. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Michael Kelleher; her mother Mary Dollard (William); her brother William Dollard (Gertrude); and her sister Anne M. Reardon (Jim). She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Gilliland (Basil) and her sons, Justin and Zachary; nieces and nephews and their families, Mary Terry Gaetano (Mike), Eileen Dollard and her children DJ, Matt, Nicole and Anthony Bernard, William R. Dollard (Maria) and their daughter Kendall, Martin P. Dollard and his sons, Adam and Evan, Brian Dollard (Cindy) and their children, Meghan, Kyle and Timothy; and her sisters-in-law Maureen Selle and Sister Eileen Kelleher, SNJM. Funeral services will be held privately due to the current virus pandemic. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Boys Town. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







Kelleher, Mary E. ALBANY Mary E. Dollard Kelleher, 83 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Mary was born on September 28, 1936, in Albany to Mary Rice Dollard and her husband William. Mary was a graduate of Vincentian Institute, and worked for many years for the New York Telephone Co., retiring from NYNEX in 1989. She was involved with the Telephone Pioneers, Guilderland AARP, and enjoyed playing pinochle with the Guilderland Seniors. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Michael Kelleher; her mother Mary Dollard (William); her brother William Dollard (Gertrude); and her sister Anne M. Reardon (Jim). She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Gilliland (Basil) and her sons, Justin and Zachary; nieces and nephews and their families, Mary Terry Gaetano (Mike), Eileen Dollard and her children DJ, Matt, Nicole and Anthony Bernard, William R. Dollard (Maria) and their daughter Kendall, Martin P. Dollard and his sons, Adam and Evan, Brian Dollard (Cindy) and their children, Meghan, Kyle and Timothy; and her sisters-in-law Maureen Selle and Sister Eileen Kelleher, SNJM. Funeral services will be held privately due to the current virus pandemic. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Boys Town. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close