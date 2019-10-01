Moosman, Mary E. RENSSELAER Mary E. Moosman, 83, passed away on September 28, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Mary was born on January 14, 1936, in Manhattan and was the daughter of the late Al and Julia Vroman. She enjoyed her work as a paralegal and later working in real estate. Her most cherished memories are those spent with her family. Mary and her husband enjoyed horse racing and at one time owned and raced their thoroughbred, Belgage. She will be dearly missed. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband George T. Moosman, Sr.; and her sisters, Joann Frisco and Julia Johnson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, George T. Moosman, Jr., of Rensselaer; her granddaughter, Alexandria D'Ambrosio; her niece, Deborah Frisco; and greatnephews, Daniel Frisco and Maxwell and Cooper Murphy, all of Greensboro, N.C.; and niece, Julia Johnson of Valatie; and her close friends, Rita and Gloria. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2019