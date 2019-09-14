|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Parish of Mater Chrisit
Nisiewicz, Mary E. RENSSELAER It is with great joy that we announce the passing of Mary (Colvin) Nisiewicz, who went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Hospice Inn in St. Peter's Hospital. Mary was immediately embraced by her late husband, Joseph J. Nisiewicz; daughter, Joann Daley; and son-in-law, Mario Manzella; along with many others, who were eagerly waiting for her so that they could celebrate her arrival in Heaven. Born in Albany, Mary was the daughter of the late Andrew Colvin and Barbara (Leibfried) Colvin. She worked as a waitress at the Bavarian Chalet in Guilderland and the Nelson House in Albany, which always held a special place in her heart and where she met many dear friends who she loved dearly. Above all, however, Mary was passionate about her family and loved ones. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Her love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews was unsurpassed and her caring and giving attitude uplifted everyone around her. Mary's family was always her top priority each and every day. This involved baking, taking rides in the car, and caring for her grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Nisiewicz; her daughter, Joann Daley; her son-in-law, Mario Manzella; and her brothers and sisters, Beatrice Burns, Robert Colvin, Edgar Colvin, Clara Smith, Velma Mieleke, Margaret Harris, and Danny Colvin. Survivors include her devoted children and their spouses, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Soulier of Selkirk, Barbara (John) White of Rensselaer, Patricia (Mario) Manzella of Albany, and her favorite son, Joseph (Kelly) Nisiewicz of Selkirk. Mary is also survived by her son-in-law, William Daley (Elaine Daley) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mary was the grandmother of William (Nicholas "Ned" Dominy), Matthew (fiancee Liz Kinley), Erin (Kristin Horner), Scott (Erica) Daley, Adam (Aimee Chauvot), Emily (Emma Herrera) White, Nicole (Michael Gifford) April Manzella, Joseph and Hope Nisiewicz; step-grandmother of Joseph Soulier Jr.; and great-grandmother of Jack Daley, Hayley and Maxwell Gifford. Mary is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Mary's family would especially like to thank her caretaker and friend, Cindy Wellfinger, as well as the Brantigan family for all their love and support. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Sunday, September 15, from 4-7 p.m. in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, September 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, thence to The Parish of Mater Chrisit, Albany at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to The Community Hospice, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc., 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit LGFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
