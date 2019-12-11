Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Paton. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Church of the Messiah 296 Glen St. Glens Falls , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paton, Mary E. BRANT LAKE Mary Elizabeth "Mert" Paton of Brant Lake, beloved wife of R. Douglas "Doug" Paton, passed into everlasting peace on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on May 4, 1940, Mert was the daughter of Samuel J. McKim Jr. and Freida (Roehl) McKim. Mert was a 1958 graduate of Croswell-Lexington High School, and attended Alma College and Eastern Michigan University, earning a degree in physical education. Mert was stunningly beautiful, and was recognized as such by receiving the title of "Homecoming Queen" at each of the above educational institutions. Mert started her career as a physical education instructor with the Pontiac School System in Pontiac, Mich. While there she met Doug, and it was love at first sight. Mert and Doug married on February 1, 1964, and the two of them shared a magical 50 plus years of life together. After raising three sons in Latham, Mert and Doug retired to the beautiful Adirondack shores of Brant Lake. After relocating to New York with Doug in 1968, Mert continued her career in physical education at St. Ambrose elementary school and then at Shaker High School. While working, Mert obtained her master's degree and, in 1975, joined the Troy School District as a guidance counselor at the Troy Alternate Learning Center, where she worked until her retirement in 1996. In addition to being a devoted mother and supportive spouse, Mert was always involved in local charitable organizations, and had a strong commitment to "giving back" to the community. After her retirement, Mert became a member of the Horicon Public Library board of directors, and an active proponent of the library's literacy program, offering free books to local children and hosting events to promote reading and writing at a young age. After Doug passed in 2015, Mert continued her involvement as a volunteer for the local Meals on Wheels program, delivering meals to "elderly" members of the community - some of whom were younger than she. Accompanied by her loyal and loving dog, Cody, Mert would regularly be seen making the rounds to those in need of a warm meal - regardless of the season or the weather conditions. Mert was also an active supporter of the Brant Lake Association, a non-for-profit organization committed to preserving this beautiful Adirondack lake. Mert was a devout Christian and had a strong and close relationship to the church. Mert was a loyal congregant of St. Paul's in Horicon, and served as a member of the Vestry of the Adirondack Mission. Mert was also an avid alpine skier, and a longtime member of the "Back Woods Ski Club" at Gore Mountain, where she was a season-pass holder for the past several decades. Mert was also an accomplished quilter, and remained an active member of the Northern Lights Quilt Guild until her passing. Mert's memory will be cherished by her brother, Samuel J. (Eugenia) McKim III; as well as her children: Stevan (Carrie) Paton of Clifton Park, Scott (Kathleen) Paton of Latham, and Todd (Dana) Paton of Gansevoort. In addition, Mert is survived by her beloved grandchildren: Chase, Cole and Danielle of Clifton Park, Taylor, Ashley, Brianna, KayLee and Zachary of Latham, and Erica and Jack of Gansevoort. Finally, Mert leaves behind her dog Cody who, in the wake of Doug's passing, became a cherished companion to Mert in her final years on this Earth. Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass in the Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, with Father John Cairns officiating. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Mert's name to the Warren County Meals on Wheels Program, or to the Brant Lake Association. Donations to the Meals on Wheels Program should be sent to Chester Meal Site, P.O. Box 423, Chestertown, NY, 12817. Donations to the Brant Lake Association should be sent to that organization at P.O. Box 88, Brant Lake, NY, 12815.







