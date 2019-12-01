Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Smolinski. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 23 Crumitie Rd Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Smolinski, Mary E. LOUDONVILLE Mary E. Smolinski, 103 of Loudonville, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. She was born in Wells, Vt. on January 12, 1916, to Joseph and Mary (Lis) Gloss. After graduating from school she moved to the Capital District. At G.E. in Schenectady during World War II she was the first female overhead crane operator in the large assembly building. After the war she worked at Cluett Peabody in Troy. She was a loving wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. With her husband she tended a large flower, fruit and vegetable garden, did lots of canning and freezing. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. At the New York State Fair she won three First Prize blue ribbons for a crocheted tablecloth, a large quilt, and a "Raggedy Ann and Andy" set of dolls. Mary was predeceased by her son, John J. Smolinski in 2017. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Alexander B. Smolinski; her daughter, Linda (Rudolf) Lienhard; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.







