Unser, Mary E. AVERILL PARK Mary E. Unser, 71 of Clearview Road, died on Saturday April 14, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's after several months of dealing with multiple health issues. Mary was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late James W. and Zara Coons Hines; and wife of 49 years to Mark F. Unser. Mary grew up in Colonie, and was a 1965 graduate of Colonie Central High School. Mary worked for 42 years at the State University of Albany and was the reading department secretary. Mary and Mark had moved to Averill Park in 1970 and resided on Prospect Avenue until 2018 when they moved to Clearview Road. Mary was a longtime communicant of St. Henry's Church. Her passions included spending time with her family and friends on Burden Lake and Caroga Lake, traveling with her family to Disney World and Fort William Henry, going to craft fairs, taking shopping trips with friends, going on leaf peeping rides and watching soap operas. People will remember her as the queen of organization that loved angels, cardinals, hummingbirds and taking pictures of everyone. She will be most remembered for her everlasting love to her family who were her pride and joy. Survivors in addition to her loving and caring husband include her devoted sons, James W. (Dana) Unser of Averill Park and John J. (Sarah) Unser of Clifton Park; her beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Ciera and Parker Unser; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Holy Week a memorial Mass for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. If desired the family request donations in memory of Mary E. Unser be made to the Sand Lake Ambulance, P.O. Box 222, Averill Park, NY 12018 Visit







2691 Ny Highway 43

Averill Park , NY 12018

