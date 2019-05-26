Connolly, Mary E. Wolfe DELMAR Mary E. Wolfe Connolly, 89, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Mary was born in Brooklyn in 1929. She was the daughter of the late Victor R. and Elizabeth (Lillian) Connolly Wolfe; and sister of the late Peter R. Wolfe. One of her proudest moments was graduating from Russell Sage College with a degree in social work in 1983. She retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of State in 1994. Mary is survived by her children, Thomas (Jean) Adamson of Delmar, and Judith (Edward) Zyniecki of BigFork, Mont.; and three grandchildren, Julie Adamson of Deland, Fla., Loren Zyniecki of Dillon, Colo., and Dylan (Kathryn) Zyniecki of Albany. She was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law John and Jacklyn Adamson. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to www.mohawkhumane.org. To leave an online message to the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019