Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave. Albany , NY Funeral service 8:15 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave. Albany , NY Funeral Mass 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY

Burns, Mary E. "Betty" ALBANY Mary E. "Betty" Burns, 93, formerly of Albany, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Betty was born in Troy, the daughter of the late William Logan and Ellen Halloran Logan. She was employed by the New York Telephone Co., Montgomery Wards, and Matthew Bender, and was an active member of the former St. Margaret Mary's Church in Albany. At the church she served with the bereavement group, was a member of the senior citizens group, and spent countless Wednesdays with her dear friends at the Granny Squares. Betty said she was put here to raise her children, and she devoted herself to the care and raising of her family, and continued that devotion to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Robert J. Burns Sr., in 2008. She is survived by her children, Mary Beth Nowak (Tom) of Altamont, Robert Burns Jr. (Lisa) of Rochester, Michael Burns (Michelle) of Glenmont, James Burns (Elaine) of Altamont, and Teresa Burns Parkhurst (Ace) of Albany; her 11 grandchildren, Michael, Chris and Amy Nowak, Erin, Kristin and Bobby Burns, Michael and Matthew Burns, James, Greg and Emily Burns; her 10 great-grandchildren, Spencer, Claire, Ellery, Benjamin, Ethan, Madeline, Isabella, Jessica Jackson, and Colin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Joyce Zwack Burns; her brother, William J. Logan; and her sister, Helen J. McCann. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Wednesday morning at 8:15, and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (behind CVS) at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to All Saints Catholic Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany, NY 12203; or to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 33 Walter St., Albany, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







