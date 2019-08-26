Guest Book View Sign Service Information Compassionate Funeral Care Inc 402 Maple Ave Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 (518)-584-4844 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Compassionate Funeral Care Inc. 402 Maple Ave,( Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.) Saratoga Springs , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barthelmas, Mary Elizabeth BALLSTON SPA On August 23, 2019, Mary Elizabeth Barthelmas passed away at the age of 72, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 9, 1946, in Albany; she was the daughter of the late George Dowse and Elizabeth (Amesmaier) Dowse. Mary was the office manager for Pulmonary Physicians in Saratoga Springs for 38 years. She loved her job and helping others. Mostly, Mary enjoyed working side by side with Doctor Desmond DelGiacco. Our family is deeply thankful for him and the happiness he has brought to our family for many years. She loved spending time with close friends, especially Dr. Desmond and Besty Delgiacco, Barbara and James Poole and Ray and Mary Kay Frankoski. The theatre was her serenity as she spent much of her time at Proctors. Mary was full of grit and determination with an indomitable spirit. She lived life to the fullest and never took a moment for granted. She truly inspired those around her. Her unwavering love for her family will be missed, but never forgotten. There wasn't a day she didn't offer to help out one of her family members or a friend. Mary personified goodness to the world. To her family, she was the world. For that, we are forever grateful. We have lost a devoted wife, a mother who is one of a kind, and a grandmother that will always be cherished... Our hero has become a real angel. Mary is predeceased by her father, George Dowse, Sr. and her mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Dowse. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Frederick Barthelmas Sr.; her three children, Rick Barthelmas (Jennifer Barthelmas), Jill Bonacio (Tony Bonacio) and Gregg Barthelmas (Amy Barthelmas). She is survived by her nine grandchildren who brought joy to her life everyday, Anthony Bonacio, Jake Barthelmas, Addison Bonacio, Kate Barthelmas, Alexander Bonacio, Evan Barthelmas, Camryn Barthelmas, Ashtyn Barthelmas, and Aiden Bartherlmas. She is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Dowse, George Dowse; and a sister, Carol Fallang. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday August 28, at Compassionate Funeral Care Inc. 402 Maple Ave,( Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. There will be a private celebration of her life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at







Barthelmas, Mary Elizabeth BALLSTON SPA On August 23, 2019, Mary Elizabeth Barthelmas passed away at the age of 72, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 9, 1946, in Albany; she was the daughter of the late George Dowse and Elizabeth (Amesmaier) Dowse. Mary was the office manager for Pulmonary Physicians in Saratoga Springs for 38 years. She loved her job and helping others. Mostly, Mary enjoyed working side by side with Doctor Desmond DelGiacco. Our family is deeply thankful for him and the happiness he has brought to our family for many years. She loved spending time with close friends, especially Dr. Desmond and Besty Delgiacco, Barbara and James Poole and Ray and Mary Kay Frankoski. The theatre was her serenity as she spent much of her time at Proctors. Mary was full of grit and determination with an indomitable spirit. She lived life to the fullest and never took a moment for granted. She truly inspired those around her. Her unwavering love for her family will be missed, but never forgotten. There wasn't a day she didn't offer to help out one of her family members or a friend. Mary personified goodness to the world. To her family, she was the world. For that, we are forever grateful. We have lost a devoted wife, a mother who is one of a kind, and a grandmother that will always be cherished... Our hero has become a real angel. Mary is predeceased by her father, George Dowse, Sr. and her mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Dowse. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Frederick Barthelmas Sr.; her three children, Rick Barthelmas (Jennifer Barthelmas), Jill Bonacio (Tony Bonacio) and Gregg Barthelmas (Amy Barthelmas). She is survived by her nine grandchildren who brought joy to her life everyday, Anthony Bonacio, Jake Barthelmas, Addison Bonacio, Kate Barthelmas, Alexander Bonacio, Evan Barthelmas, Camryn Barthelmas, Ashtyn Barthelmas, and Aiden Bartherlmas. She is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Dowse, George Dowse; and a sister, Carol Fallang. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday August 28, at Compassionate Funeral Care Inc. 402 Maple Ave,( Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. There will be a private celebration of her life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close