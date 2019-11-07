Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Inurnment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Waterford, NY
Mary Elizabeth Boomhower


1926 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Boomhower Obituary
Boomhower, Mary Elizabeth CLEARWATER, Fla. Mary Elizabeth Boomhower peacefully passed away sur rounded by her loving family on July 22, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. at the age of 92. She moved to Seminole, Fla. at 90 and enjoyed her last years at Freedom Square where she was very active. She was born on November 23, 1926, in Cohoes to Frederick Charles and Margaret Frances Renaud Boomhower. Mary accomplished much in her lifetime; she earned her bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Rose, served in the U.S. Air Force and was one of the first women at Patrick's Air Force Base in 1956 in Coco Beach, Fla. She retired from Samaritan Hospital in Troy after 32 years serving as a histologist. Mary was a self-taught artist leaving many beautiful paintings to her family. She loved animals, especially her cats, and enjoyed traveling. Mary is survived by her sisters, Margaret Caven of St. Petersburgh, Fla. and Laurel Vumbaco of Troy; her nephew and three nieces as well as several cousins. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday, November 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Friends who wish to remember Mary in a special way may donate to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
