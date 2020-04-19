Galusky, Mary Elizabeth TROY Mary Elizabeth Galusky, 88, died on April 13, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James J. McGrath Sr. and Mary E. O'Connor McGrath and beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Galusky. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1950 and went on to a 35-year career with New York State, retiring in 1985 from the Workers Compensation Board. Mary was a lifelong communicant of the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. Mary enjoyed traveling and was fond of her trips with the Eastside and Wynantskill Seniors. She was also an avid sports enthusiast, especially following the N.Y. Yankees, Notre Dame and the N.Y. Giants. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her extensive family and her annual trips to Ogunquit, Maine. Mary is survived by her siblings, Margaret (Joseph) Ziter, Eileen (the late Raymond) MacKay, William (Cathy) McGrath, John (Kathy) McGrath, and Agnes (the late Louis) Davidson; and her sister-in-law Phyllis McGrath. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph E. (Virginia) McGrath, and James "Bud" McGrath Jr.; and her sister Anne (J. Harry) Meyer. Mary is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor Unit 3B for all of the special care, especially the loving attention provided by Kelly, Tiffany and Geri. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel in Troy. For online condolences please visit www.johnhclinton.com or www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020