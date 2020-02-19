Green, Mary Elizabeth ALBANY Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Green, 64, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Carey) Deso.Betty was a loving and dedicated daycare provider for children for 18 years. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, David Green; as well as her children, Bert Whidden and Christie (Maurice) Bickley. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiana, Isiah, Faith, Nyzir and Elias; her brothers, Jimmy Deso and Richard Deso Sr. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kathleen Brady, Michael and Stanley Weaver and Bert Deso. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, February 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Betty's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians in Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020