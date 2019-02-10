Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Layman. View Sign

Layman, Mary Elizabeth COLONIE Mary Elizabeth Layman, 92 of Colonie, formerly of East Greenbush and Troy, joined her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Menands, she was the only daughter of the late John MacGenniss and Elizabeth Gerber MacGenniss. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter of God. Her steadfast faith and selfless devotion to both God and her wonderful husband of 40 years, William G. Layman cemented the family together. Spending time with her family brought her the most joy. She also liked working on art projects, watching birds and volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, where she was recognized with the Volunteer of the Year award. Mary was a telephone operator with N.Y. Telephone in Albany for 15 years retiring in 1969. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her infant son, William Layman; husband, William G. Layman. Mary is survived by her two children, Marie T. Garcia and Michael J. Layman (Amy); and four grandchildren, Jonathan W. and Andrew L. Garcia, Cooper A. and Paige E. Layman. Funeral Tuesday morning, February 12, at 9 a.m. from St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Avenue, Colonie, where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For on-line condolences please visit:







218 2nd Avenue

Troy , NY 12180

